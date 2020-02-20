Half term heroes day at Ribble Steam Railway and Museum
Children dressed up as their favourite heroes for a special half term event at Ribble Steam Railway and Museum.
Everyone enjoyed train rides, children's hero crafts, minature railway rides, face painting and balloon animals.
1. Superhero day
Superhero day at Ribble Steam Railway and Museum.
2. Superhero day
Superhero day at Ribble Steam Railway and Museum'Ethan Collings as the Hulk.
3. Superhero day
Superhero day at Ribble Steam Railway and Museum'Faster than a speeding train ... Martin Clarke as Superman.
4. Superhero day
Superhero day at Ribble Steam Railway and Museum.'Rosie and James Yarrow with Station Master Dave Crosby.
