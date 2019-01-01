Longridge News
This is how Lancashire fares for broadband speeds and it is not great
News
Meet The Snots - the new comic creation of Preston's Mr Pantomime Phil Walker and artist Tim Stead
News
This is when online applications for Lancashire primary school places close
Education
Rockprest 2019: Bands are being named for this summer's fantastic line-up
Music
Campaigners lose latest fracking legal challenge
Environment
County warned to brace for cold snap
News
Poundland is left red-faced after customers complain of 'sexist Booby-themed sweets'
Whats on
Northern Rail warns passengers could be left stranded this weekend after strike action is confirmed
Transport
From Tesco to Network Rail - these are 13 of the most exciting new jobs in the North West for 2019
Business
Sport
Here is where you can do combat activities in Lancashire
News
World-renowned dancers from The Russian State Ballet of Siberia twirl into Blackpool for classic ballet performances
News
Active Lancashire and Lancashire County Council donate bikes to families across the county
News
Longridge Town boss takes pleasure in scrappy victory
Football
Shelley 1 Longridge Town 2: Leaders earn a battling three points
Football
These are the north west marathons you can take part in this year
More Sport
Number of Christmas drink drivers in Lancashire more than double that of 2017
Crime
Preston based Fit Football is expanding after getting 51 men playing the beautiful game again
News
What's On
The Edge by Jessie Keane - book review: Full of twists and turns, graphic horror and heart-rending sadness
Arts
She Was the Quiet One by Michele Campbell - book review: A complex, compelling and tension-packed story
Arts
Fairy tales, folklore and fearsome pirates - book reviews
Arts
Lifestyle
Recipe: Hot and sour tofu broth with bamboo shoots and rice noodles
News
Here is how to keep your fitness going when there are 'curveballs'
News
Poundland is left red-faced after customers complain of 'sexist Booby-themed sweets'
Whats on
Grand plans for historic Longridge Palace
News
This is when online applications for Lancashire primary school places close
Education
Lancashire to lead the way in new alternative to A-Levels
News
PICTURES: The RSPCA's most unusual rescues from 2018
News
