Things to do in Lancashire (Jan 19 - 22, 2019)

PAID: Lancaster Grand Theatre Tour, Lancaster, Saturday, January 19

Enjoy a chance to go behind the scenes with the Lancaster Grand Theatre tour

Here’s a chance to take a guided tour of the third oldest continually operating theatre in England. Originally built in 1782 during the reign of George III and rebuilt in 1908 to its current Edwardian style, you will hear about its long and lively history and how it has developed into what you see today. During the backstage and front of house tour you will see the ornate auditorium and wonders of the hidden, functional world behind the curtain. Tours start at 10am from the foyer coffee bar. Tickets: £5 adults, £2.50 child. Booking is required - call 01524 64695.

PAID: Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock: Ghost Train 2019, Blackpool, Saturday, January 19

Sam Bailey will be joined on stage by creator of Vampires Rock Steve Steinman, plus a full cast of dancers, singers and musicians. This rock-tastic, hilarious, musical concert lives up to its rocking reputation. A tongue in cheek story, spellbinding cast, guitar gods and sexy vampettes take you on a ride through some of the greatest eighties classic rock anthems ever. It’s at Blackpool Grand Theatre, curtain up 7.30pm. Call 01253 290190 to book your tickets.

FREE: Free Parking, Preston, Saturday, January 19

Beyond the Barricade is being performed in Preston

Kick out those January blues with the amazing jazz fusion sound of Free Parking, performing at Vinyl Tap. The word legend gets bandied about too frequently, yet there should be no hesitation in applying it to Harold Salisbury! And on Saturday he’ll be backed by the incredible Keith Ashcroft on guitar, Norm Helm on bass, and Paul Burgess (10cc) on drums. If you caught their performance there last year, you’ll know that is exactly why they opened the Vinyl Tap - excellent music. Music starts at 9pm.

PAID: Beyond the Barricade, Preston, Saturday, January 19

The UK’s longest running musical theatre concert tour features past principal performers from Les Miserables. Delivering over two hours of the best of Broadway and the West End, and of course ending with a stunning finale from Les Mis. The concert features David Fawcett (Valjean), Andy Reiss (Enjolras), Katie Leeming (Eponine) and Poppy Tierney (Cosette), together with a live band who capture the feel of the original orchestrations of the chosen musicals. It’s at the Guild Hall with curtain up at 7.30pm.

PAID: Ghost Tour, Hoghton, Friday, January 18

A Community History Event is taking place at Skelmersdale Library

Ascend the long drive of reputedly the third most haunted house in Britain where they will be waiting for you ready to serve a two-course meal. Silent torchbearers take you on the ghost tour through the darkened halls of the Tower, where you will encounter spectres from the past and you will be told about the ghostly happenings from across the centuries. Warm clothing and sensible shoes recommended. Doors open at 5.30pm and food is served at 6pm. Suitable for ages 13 and up. Tickets £32.

FREE: Larkholme Health Walk, Fleetwood, Saturday, January 19

A circular coastal walk taking in the promenade and wildlife rich Larkholme Grasslands. This walk is suitable for beginners. These regular walks are designed to help you get fit, stay fit and keep healthy. Suitable clothing and footwear is recommended. Walks start promptly at 10.30 and last approximately an hour. Meet at Rossall Hospital car park on Westway, Fleetwood. Admission is free. For more information about health walks telephone 01995 602125.

FREE: Love to Craft, Preston, Saturday, January 19 and Sunday, January 20

Let King Henry VIII take you on a tour of Samlesbury Hall

Head to Inspirations Craft, Hobbies and Gifts at The Capitol Centre, Walton-le-Dale for their Love to Craft event. Start the new year on a positive note with a selection of craft demonstrations to get your creativity flowing. On Saturday Sheilagh Bond from Crafter’s Companion will be demonstrating the Gemini Foil Press. And Jane Hewins from Hunkydory will be demonstrating the All Occasions pad and sharing her expert tips. On Sunday Anne-Marie Catterall from Hunkydory will be demonstrating a personal favourite product.

PAID: Witchcraft & Wizardry Afternoon Tea, Haslingden, Sunday, January 20

Kids and adults alike will love a spellbinding afternoon of broomstick training (weather permitting) in Crackles Courtyard followed by a witchcraft and wizardry graduation. The event also includes a themed afternoon tea. The Witchcraft & Wizardy Afternoon Tea is taking place at Dearden Tea Rooms, Deardengate, Haslington from 4pm until 6pm. For more information visit https://www.justimaginenw.co.uk/. An After Dark event also take place on Friday night.

FREE: Samlesbury Hall Tour with King Henry VIII, Samlesbury, Sunday, January 20

Watch your heads as the King of England takes you on a guided tour of the Samlebsury Hall. Tours begin in the Great Hall at 11am and then at 2pm. There is no need to book and the tours are free, but donations are welcome. These tours will give you an insight into the fascinating, educational and often bloody history of Samlesbury Hall, for grown-ups and children alike. For more information about this tour and the one with Janey the witch, visit https://www.samlesburyhall.co.uk/

FREE: Community History Event, Skelmersdale, Saturday, January 19

Kids and adults alike will enjoy the Witchcraft & Wizardry Afternoon Tea

Revisit your school days and go along to Skelmersdale Library to take a look at the Crow Orchard Primary School, formally the Endowed School, open archives. This school building is the oldest in Skelmersdale and it has been a cornerstone to educate children of all ages at different periods in its history. Their choir will be singing and sharing their experiences of the school today. A large collection of the school’s logbooks, photographs and punishment book on display. Open 10am until 2pm.

PAID: Kids Go Free, Bury, until Sunday, February 17

Introduce your family to new experiences and adventures this January at the East Lancashire Railway in Bury with their Kids’ Go Free offer. From January 5 to February 17, 2019 one child accompanying one Freedom of the Line paying adult will be able to travel for free. All you have to do is download a voucher from their website and present it when purchasing your ticket. Free travel is for children aged five to 17 only and is not valid on event days. Voucher must be presented when tickets are purchased to validate the offer. Visit www.eastlancsrailway.org.uk for your voucher.

FREE: Ribble 100, Preston, Saturday, January 19

Marking the centenary of Ribble Motor Services Limited, the Harris Museum will be celebrating with an exhibition taking place inside the Discover Preston Gallery. Don’t miss the exhibition’s launch event on Saturday where you can see vintage Ribble buses displayed on Preston Flag Market. Runs from 2pm until 4pm.

PAID: Zog Activity Trail, Gisburn, until March

Following the success of the Gruffalo, Stick Man and Highway Rat trails at Forestry Commission sites across England, Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s magical children’s picture book, Zog, will be the new activity trail for families to enjoy at Gisburn Forest and Stocks this winter. As well as winning gold stars along the self-led trail, there will be reveal panels which have a hidden image that children can find using a coloured lens in their activity pack, available to buy for just £3. The Zog activity trail is open daily. Visit www.forestryengland.uk/zog for more details.

PAID: Love Letters from Blackpool, Preston, Tuesday, January 22

Love Letters from Blackpool is a one woman show, with Ruth Cockburn using storytelling, song, and recorded interviews to tell the story of love in this seaside town. This acclaimed self-penned work has charmed people from all over the country to fall back in love with Blackpool, warts and all. It’s being presented at Disability Equality North West, Church Street, Preston, on Tuesday at 1.30pm. Tickets are £5, available by calling 01772 558863.

PAID: Psychic Night, Preston, Tuesday, January 22

A Psychic Night is being held at Moor Park Sports and Social Club in Preston, with Davina Maria. These nights are always magical nights which also feature the usual amazing shopping experience from some fantastic stalls. Admission is £5. The Psychic night is being held on Tuesday and funds are being raised for Derian House and Alzheimer's Society.

Kids Go Free at East Lancashire Railway - take them up on the offer!

Love Letters from Blackpool is a one-woman show being presented in Preston

Families will love the Zog Activity Trail at Gisburn Forest and Stocks