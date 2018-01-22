Chilled-out pet pooches called on for stage run out in musical

Laid back dogs are being sought to take part in a new production of Legally Blonde touring to Blackpool.

UK Productions is seeking a British bulldog, or similar breed, to appear as Rufus when the show comes to the Grand Theatre from Monday to Saturday, April 9 to 14.

The show stars Lucie Jones as wannabe solicitor Elle Woods, ex-EastEnder Rita Simons and ex-Coronation Street actor Bill Ward.

A spokesman said: “An audition process can be daunting, so to make to make it a little easier and save you time, here is what we’re looking for: AFirst and foremost we are looking for a British bulldog as appeared in the film.

“We are open to other breeds, but they need to have that look about them. Fairly bullish and robust. Cute and fluffy is not what we are looking for here I’m afraid.

“If your dog is relaxed, laid back, good with people and enjoys a good fuss, we would love to hear from you.”

Dogs don’t need to be trained, although the need to follow commands. Email amyw@blackpoolgrand.co.uk.