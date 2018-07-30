Pubs are giving away free beer for national pub fortnight

Pubs across the country are celebrating National Pub Fortnight as it's revealed the pub really is at the heart our of community

In celebration of National Pub Fortnight, these pubs in across the country are giving away free drinks until 5th August.

There will be 50,000 drinks up for grabs nationally, that's 568 kegs and enough to fill 355 bath tubs, on a first come, first served basis.

Claim your free drink and choose from a range of nearby pub using this address - www.nationalpubfortnight.com

There are plenty of drinks included in the offer, so you can choose your favourite tipple.

You can pick from pints of Fosters, John Smiths, Kronenbourg 1664, Strongbow, Strongbow Dark Fruit, Heineken and Amstel and bottles of Old Mout, Bulmers and Heineken 0.0.

National Pub Fortnight has been developed to celebrate the role that your local watering hole plays in the community, and it's proven to be an important one.

A recent survey has revealed that we would miss our local pub more than the park, the post office, the bank and the library, if it were to leave our high street.

The pub has also been ranked as the third most important local amenity, only beaten by the corner shop and doctor's surgery.

In honour of National Pub Fortnight, some pubs have also gone to extreme lengths to demonstrate their community role, inviting local businesses to operate from the pub for a day to encourage people to visit.

The offer is available at thousands of pubs across the UK, thanks to Ei Publican Partnerships, the UK's largest leased and tenanted pub business, and Star Pubs and Bars who are working together to grow this year's National Pub Fortnight.