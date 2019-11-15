Young talent wanted to perform 'Walking in The Air' for The Snowman Live Tour at Blackpool Tower

A magical family treat with everyone's favourite Snowman will arrive at Blackpool Tower in time for Christmas and with it a special opportunity for some young talent.

The Snowman Live Tour will see a live screening of the classic story, The Snowman - synchronised to a live professional orchestra at The Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Sunday December 15.

Snowman Live are holding auditions for boy trebles aged between eight years and 13 to sing the renowned 'Walking in The Air.'

Auditions will be held on Sunday, November 24 at The Blackpool Tower. To apply visit www.snowman-live.co.uk/auditions

The artistic director, Matthew Hopkins said: ‘This provides a wonderful once in a lifetime opportunity for a boy treble to perform in an iconic venue alongside professional musicians – something that you would never forget’.

The performances in Blackpool will also feature the acclaimed national choir - Let's Sing who will be performing fun and festive Christmas music alongside the renowned English Pro Musica orchestra

Tickets are selling fast - to book tickets, please visit www.snowman-live.co.uk