This is where you can see The Book of Mormon musical in the North

It’s been packing in audiences at theatres in both New York and London for several years.

And the good news is that the controversial musical The Book of Mormon is on its way to Manchester Palace Theatre.

And even before the curtain goes up on the first night, the run of the show has been extended. It plays from June 6 to August 10.

Up to now, this amazing show has only been seen in London, and there was general excitement and approval when it was announced it was coming north.

It’s the musical that dares to be different. And without doubt, audiences are warned to leave their prejudices at the theatre front door.

The Book of Mormon lampoons religion and musical shows – and whilst most take the story for what it’s worth, a few are offended. You takes your money and takes your choice as they say.

The story follows two religious men who are sent from Salt Lake City to preach in a small village in Uganda.

The show’s content is not for the faint-hearted… it has strong language and there are jokes about religion and other hot topics.

Some who have already seen the show say others should go with “open minds.”