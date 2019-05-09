The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show at the Lowther Pavillion Theatre Lytham St Annes

One of the most iconic characters in children’s literature will wiggle his way to the Lowther Pavillion stage next week in celebration of a very big birthday.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show will play three performances on Monday 13 and Tuesday 14 May as part of a major UK Tour celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the book.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show features a menagerie of 75 enchanting puppets during a magical 60-minute show that faithfully adapts four of Eric Carle’s best loved books for the stage.

It has been adapted for the stage by director Jonathan Rockefeller, whose production sees four master puppeteers weave their way through Eric Carle’s stories.

The 50th Anniversary production will feature a brand-new line-up of stories for 2019; Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, the return of The Very Lonely Firefly and, of course, The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Eric Carle said: “I am delighted my friends in the UK are able to share the same enjoyment I felt when seeing my characters come to life in the beautiful and enchanting Broadway production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show.”

Eric Carle’s books have captivated generations of readers with their iconic hand-painted illustrations and distinctively simple stories, introducing millions of children to a bigger, brighter world, and to their first experience of reading itself.

His best-known work, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has nibbled its way into the hearts of millions of children all over the world, and this year celebrates its 50th Anniversary.

Since it was first published in 1969 it has been translated into 62 languages and sold over 43 million copies, remaining one of the top ten bestselling children’s books of all time.

The show had its West End premiere at the Ambassadors Theatre in December 2016.

www.HungryCaterpillarShow.com

Lowther Pavilion​ Monday 13 and Tuesday 14 May 2019

Performances: Monday 2pm and 4.30pm, Tuesday 11am

Tickets: £13.50

Box Office: www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk / 01253 794221