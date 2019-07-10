The Palace Cinema in Longridge is planning its first "dog friendly" screening

This is when The Palace Cinema in Longridge is holding its first "dog friendly" screening.



Organisers are playing "A Dog's Journey" for the public and their "house-trained" pooches.

The Palace Cinema in Longridge.

Doors will open for the screening of the Dennis Quaid film at 10:30am on Sunday, July 14.

In a Facebook post about the screening, The Palace said only "well behaved, house-trained dogs are allowed for this event in our auditorium."

Pets must be kept on leads at all times during the film, and will not be allowed to sit on the seats.

Staff say they will put water bowls out for the dogs in the bar area, and assure the public that they will do "a thorough vacuum afterwards!"