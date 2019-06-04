Kira Kosarin announces return to Nickelodeon UK's SLIMEFEST 2019 at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Nickelodeon ‘Superstar’ and former tv-superhero Kira Kosarin has revealed she is ‘beyond excited’ to once again join the star-studded line-up for the UK’s SLIMEFEST in Blackpool.

The US singer and actress of The Thundermans fame will appear for all six performances at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach for this year’s family weekend event in October renowned for music, mayhem and slime.

Kosarin, who hails from New Jersey, posted on Twitter to announce she would be returning to the resort for the three day weekend event from October 19, which will also welcome back Diversity and members Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely as hosts.

The 21-year-old actress rose to fame playing Phoebe in the Nickelodeon comedy The Thundermans, based on a family with super powers, and following the final episodes being aired last year has been concentrating on launching her solo music career.

Her debut album, Off Brand, was released in April.

On Twitter she posted: “Beyond excited to announce that I’m coming back to @NickelodeonUK’s #SlimeFest in Blackpool this October… and performing at all 6 shows!”

Diversity at SLIMEFEST

She said her tv role was ‘a dream come true’ and the Nickelodeon show had given her amazing opportunities.

Nickelodeon UK are partnering again with VisitBlackpool to bring Nickelodeon’s SLIMEFEST back for its’ fourth year following the event’s sell out success.

From October 19-21 October 2019 thousands of young revellers will descend on the theme park, home of Nickelodeon Land, for three days of music acts, special guests ,big surprises and more than 9,000 litres of slime.

Managing director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach Amanda Thompson OBE,said: “We are so pleased to be hosting SLIMEFEST at Blackpool Pleasure Beach again in 2019 and we are looking forward to welcoming families from across the country to the home of the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land.”

Alison Bakunowich, SVP general manager for Nickelodeon UK and Ireland said: “Now in its fourth year, SLIMEFEST 2019 promises to be yet another incredible weekend.

"Proving to be a huge success with families and kids alike, we’re looking forward to bringing chart topping artists, special guests and lots more slime back to Blackpool later this year.”

Limited tickets are still available, find out more information at www.nick.co.uk/slime.