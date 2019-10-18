Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Here is a list of this Halloween's spookiest scare attractions in Lancashire

There are plenty of thrills (and family fun) this Halloween

Are you ready for a scare? Check out these attractions.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach opens its Journey to Hell on October 25, which will take thrill seekers on a 3.5 hour spine curling venture across themed areas of the park using actors, taking on deadly characters.

1. Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Blackpool Pleasure Beach opens its Journey to Hell on October 25, which will take thrill seekers on a 3.5 hour spine curling venture across themed areas of the park using actors, taking on deadly characters.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Scare Kingdom, located Mrs Dowsons Farm Park, Longsight Road, Clayton le Dale, has seven new attractions.'Visit www.scarekingdom.com/halloween-season

2. Scare Kingdom, Blackburn

Scare Kingdom, located Mrs Dowsons Farm Park, Longsight Road, Clayton le Dale, has seven new attractions.'Visit www.scarekingdom.com/halloween-season
other
Buy a Photo
The Blackpool Tower Dungeon hosts Halloween fun for all the family until November 3.'Activities include a 90-minute live action experience blending fun and laughter with some scares and new this year is the Curse of Pendle Witches.

3. The Blackpool Tower Dungeon

The Blackpool Tower Dungeon hosts Halloween fun for all the family until November 3.'Activities include a 90-minute live action experience blending fun and laughter with some scares and new this year is the Curse of Pendle Witches.
other
Buy a Photo
Farmageddon, at Farmer Teds Farm Park, Flatmans Lane, Ormskirk, has five interactive areas.'Runs until November 2, with a Day of the Dead grand final party. Tickets for the 7pm and 7.30pm event available. Visit www.farmaggedon.co.uk.

4. Farmageddon, Ormskirk

Farmageddon, at Farmer Teds Farm Park, Flatmans Lane, Ormskirk, has five interactive areas.'Runs until November 2, with a Day of the Dead grand final party. Tickets for the 7pm and 7.30pm event available. Visit www.farmaggedon.co.uk.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2