G4 evoke the Christmas spirit with intimate show at Blackpool Tower Ballroom

Vocal harmony group G4 Jonathan Ansell, Mike Christie, Lewis Raines and new member Duncan Sandilands
What’s more festive than an evening listening to beautiful and timeless Christmas classics?

And who better to deliver a Christmas feel-good event than G4 who bring their Christmas Tour to Blackpool Tower Ballroom on December 12.

Following the success of consecutive sell-out G4 Christmas tours and due to the overwhelming demand for the multi-platinum selling vocal harmony group, the boys, Jonathan Ansell, Mike Christie, Lewis Raines and Duncan Sandilands, are back on the road with a brand new line-up.

The Tower show will be a special homecoming show for Lewis, who hails from the resort and the first Christmas show for new member and bassist Duncan.

Mike said: “We feel very proud of our bass, Nick Ashby, who was invited to join The King’s Singers at the start of this year. This is a huge honour for any singer, however, due to his new schedule, it now means he is no longer able to continue as a member of G4.

"Whilst we are sad to see him go, we are delighted to introduce our new bass Duncan Sandilands to take us on to the next chapter as a group.”

The intimate performance will see the quartet recall the musical experiences of their childhoods. Expect to hear timeless classics such as When A Child is Born, Silent Night and All I Want

For Christmas, as well as delightful medleys to evoke the Christmas spirit.

Visit www.g4official.com for a full list of tour dates and to book tickets.