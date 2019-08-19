Britain's Got Talent Elizabeth Best and Craig Christian present fast paced,thrill riding Evolution of Magic at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

"Magic is being seen as cool again."

There is something a little mystifying sat in the Horseshoe Showbar at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, the low set lights, markings on the stage and it's hard not to eye every crevice and space with suspicion, for any inkling of how it may play a part in the Evolution of Magic show hosted by Craig Christian and recent Britain's Got Talent contestant Elizabeth Best.

The pair have been performing their unique and extraordinary blend of illusion, card trickery and executive magic together for 15 years.

Elizabeth details her introduction to magic - starting out as the traditional assistant of old, clad in sequins and sparkle and huge smile - a whole world away from the character she summoned in the depths of the London Palladium where she auditioned and wowed audiences with her act 'The Haunting' for this year's Britain's Got Talent.

The unnerving and eerie performance saw the mysterious Elizabeth delve into the unknown and from under the stage of the historic theatre assume the identity from a person beyond the grave.

'Horrifically, brilliant', she received the nod of all four judges, despite reducing radio presenter and actress Amanda Holden to tears.

Craig Christian illusionist performing in Evolution of Magic

Elizabeth says: "She was petrified - I'm not sure she would have put herself forward for it again. The idea was to get Simon in the chair, it wasn't to be but from his reactions early on, I'm not so sure he was up for it either.

"It was a fantastic experience being able to take the magic to the next level and working with a crew to be able to pull something big off.

"I really enjoyed my time on the show and the reactions and response were so positive.

"It's good to see magic reinvigorated - we've been doing it a long time now but we're always working on the next project, the next thing.

Craig Christian and Elizabeth Best in the Evolution of Magic at the Horseshoe Blackpool Pleasure Beach

"The show is called the Evolution of Magic - that's exactly what it is, constantly evolving but it's also about taking audiences on a journey through its many forms."

Evolution of Magic headed by Craig and Elizabeth is showing in Blackpool until September 1 with weeknight shows as well as weekends.

Elizabeth adds: "It's great that shows like Britain's Got Talent are making magic cool again - it's one of the oldest forms of entertainments, centuries and centuries old.

"It went through a period where it wasn't on trend, the black hats, white rabbits and girls all got a bit weary, but we're seeing younger people interested again particularly in the more edgy illusions and delving in the unknown, there are some very intimate elements of the show.

Elizabeth Best performed on this year's Britain's Got Talent

"The younger audience especially enjoy the more daring parts, there's an act where Craig swallows razor blades, they go mad for it.

"There is something for everyone."

The show has been on tour and the earlier part of the year, the cast spent in Europe predominantly Germany but their magic has travelled all over.

"We took on a show in Nigeria, which was one of the craziest gigs we ever got asked to perform - it was definitely an experience.

Craig, Elizabeth and the cast are enjoying their return to Blackpool , now in their fourth year. The show runs until September 1

Craig Christian

Elizabeth Best performs at the Horseshoe Show Bar at Blackpool Pleasure Beach