Blackpool Illuminations and 4Wall Entertainment bring cutting edge "flying screens" and Las Vegas style light show to promenade

International entertainment company 4Wall are bringing their unique stamp to Blackpool's world famous Illuminations with a new cutting edge attraction on the promenade.

The 'Vegas-style light show' combines state-of-the-art lighting and video technology and is set to 'transform the Theatre D’Amour show.'

The 4Wall Theatre Of Light, features a series of animated “flying screens” and is being staged in a specially-made unit on the promenade close to South Pier.

4Wall Entertainment have been working in association with designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen to put together the showcase

Simon Stuart of 4Wall UK said the company was eager to incorporate 4Wall’s technology and creativity to revitalise the Theatre D’Amour feature which has been in place for a decade.

4Wall Entertainment Theatre of Light showing on the promenade until November 3.

He said: "I have loved Blackpool since I was child. The story of lighting can be seen through the history of the town and how lighting has developed from tungsten light bulbs to modern-day LEDs.

“Through our meetings with Laurence and the Illuminations team, we were able to develop a concept that introduced modern technology alongside unique Blackpool video content.”

Coun Gillian Campbell, Deputy Leader of Blackpool Council, added: “We are delighted to be working with 4Wall in bringing a new dimension to this year’s Blackpool Illuminations.

“It is a very exciting concept and one that will help to encourage visitors to get out of their cars and view the Illuminations on foot.”

The 4Wall Theatre of Light will be in operation until November 3 with four shows per evening every 15 minutes on the hour.

This week the council also released the full programme for this year's Lightpool Festival which opens on October 11

For more information on Blackpool Illuminations, please go to visitblackpool.com/illuminations.

