Staff at Preston’s Sylhet Bangla are backing England’s World Cup squad with free food and beer

Staff at a curry restaurant are spicing up the World Cup . . . and flying the flag for England.

Diners who tuck in at the Sylhet Bangla at Hutton during the team’s opening group game against Tunisia on Monday will get a free bottle of beer every time our boys score.

Photo Neil Cross'The staff at Hutton's Indian restaurant the Sylhet Bangla are getting ready for the World Cup and giving special offers for England games - even free meals to some fans

And anyone booking in for that match and the team’s third group game against Belgium on Thursday June 28 will qualify for a free meal for the final.

“It’s our way of getting behind England and hoping they do well - even if it costs us a packet,” laughed restaurant manager Shahid Ali. “Personally I think England will do well and Harry Kane will score some goals.”

The four-star Sylhet will also be serving up an exclusive World Cup meal for 30 homeless people from the Foxton Centre in Preston during England’s middle group game against Panama on the afternoon of Sunday June 24.

“The staff here are very community conscious and wanted to do something special for the World Cup,” explained Shahid. “We all want England to win it, however far-fetched people think that is.

“And I think the team could surprise us all. They’re a young squad and have nothing to fear. There isn’t the expectation on this team as there has been in the past.

“I’ve got a bet on Kane to be top scorer - even if it gets us in a bit of a pickle - and I’ve got a feeling that we could get past the quarter-finals.

“If people have a meal here at the games with Tunisia and Panama they will get a free one for the final, whoever is in it.”

Shahid could be handing out the beers on Monday according to the form book.

Opponents Tunisia are rank outsiders at 750-1, with only Panama and Saudi Arabia rated lower of the 32 teams.

And Harry Kane is sixth favourite to be World Cup top scorer at a respectable 16-1.

England go into the group games at 16-1 to win the tournament, with six other nations better-fancied.

The odds-makers are tipping England to at least make the quarter-finals (11-8 on). They are offered at 5-2 to reach the semis and 14-1 to make the final. Brazil and Germany are the clear favourites.

An England v Germany final is rated at 40-1.