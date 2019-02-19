Spot-on Longridge see off Garstang in Caley Cup tie

Garstang Hockey Club’s hopes of winning the Caley Cup ended with defeat against Longridge in the semi-final.

Garstang made a decidedly nervy start, and after only three minutes, Jemma Hampson had to make a superb clearance in front of goal.

They gradually worked their way back into the game and started to exert some pressure with some good attacking play in the centre and well-placed through balls.

After 14 minutes, Josie Guthrie made a good break and tested the keeper.

She went over in front of the goal but pushed the ball to Hannah Crawshay on the left post, who scored.

Longridge came back with a series of attacks that Garstang absorbed with Hampson, Charlotte Willis, Emma Whiteside and keeper Elaine Danson to the fore.

Evie Turner made a great break into the ‘D’ and placed a strong cross to the post, only for the player there to swing and miss an empty goal.

A few minutes later, she made another break and, one-on-one with the keeper, shot just wide.

Longridge’s first penalty corner prompted two good saves from Danson, and as the half wound down, Garstang held out to lead 1-0 at the break.

Garstang started the second half under pressure and conceded an early penalty corner before Longridge levelled five minutes into the half.

Three minutes later, Danson made a good paddle save before Turner gave Garstang the lead again.

Longridge won three penalty corners with Garstang keeping them out before they levelled again on 31 minutes.

Both sides had to face the dreaded penalty shootout with Danson making two pad saves, only for the ball to trickle into the goal.

Although Hampson nailed her shot, Longridge were still 2-1 winners.