Mixed weekend for Longridge CC

Longridge CC remained six points clear at the top of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division after routing bottom side Torrisholme on Saturday.

The damage was done with the ball as Longridge skittled Torrisholme for 70.

It didn’t take much time for the leaders to overhaul their target, doing so inside 10 overs for the loss of one wicket.

However, Longridge’s hopes of a league and cup double were dashed with Meyler Cup semi-final defeat against Kendal 24 hours later.

Kendal’s bowlers were the inspiration behind their seven-wicket success after bowling out Longridge for 107.

They lost Kyle Helm (0) and Neil Holden (13) in being reduced to 22-2 but they had rallied to 56-2 which was when their battling collapse began.

The last eight wickets fell for only 51 runs as Kendal’s attack shared the wickets.

Dan Wilkinson Jnr’s dismissal for 25 saw him followed by James Whitehead (9) to leave them 71-4.

Nick Wilkinson (9) was out with the score on 88, as was Tom Howarth (29) with Kendal turning the screw.

The rest of the batting fell away after that with a number of single-figure scores as Ben Phillips took 3-19, Toby Tyson 2-23, Chris Miller 2-37 and Saeed Bariwala 2-19.

In reply, Kendal only needed 26 overs to claim victory by replying with 109-3.

Lachlan Stewart (9), Bariwala (28) and Phillips (5) were the men to fall with Howarth (1-10) and Rory McDowell (1-33) taking wickets.

Edward Price (34 not out) and Terry Hunte (30 not out) then teamed up to take Kendal across the finishing line.