Longridge golfers do their bit for charity

Longridge Golf Club welcomed players from six other clubs as they hosted the Ladies’ Charity Cup.

Originally raising funds for local hospitals as the ‘Infirmary Cup’ and then the ‘Charity Cup’, it coped with suspension during the Second World War, organisation of the NHS and lost trophies to be reformed during the 1960s.

Funds raised go to charities nominated by the host club with this year’s beneficiaries being Diabetes UK and Rosemere Cancer Foundation who shared proceeds of £1,100.

The Charity Cup for the best individual nett score was awarded to Jacqueline Bennett with a score of 70 which contributed to her club, Ashton & Lea, winning the Topping Trophy for the best four ladies’ nett scores from their team of 12.

The Jane Livesey Trophy was won by Longridge as the combined score of their team of 12 was 926.