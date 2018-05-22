Longridge CC are left in a spin

Longridge CC’s first XI had a weekend to forget after their first loss of the league season was followed by a cup exit.

Saturday saw Nick Wilkinson’s Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division table toppers in action against Kendal.

Having chosen to bat first at Newsham, Longridge were unable to make good use of the wicket.

They struggled their way to 113-8 at the end of their 45 overs, thanks to a 52-run stand for the ninth wicket.

Having seen their side reduced to 61-8 as Saeed Bariwala took 5-14, Ian Simpson struck 34 not out and Jonathan Millward 15 not out in taking them past three figures.

However, Kendal eased to victory in reply as they posted 116-4 midway through the 31st over.

Although Simpson took 3-20, Longridge saw Ben Phillips’ undefeated 47 take Kendal to victory.

Sunday brought an 80-run Lancashire Cup defeat against Burnley.

Asif Zakir smashed 105 not out from only 61 balls in helping Burnley to reach 293-7 in 45 overs.

In reply, Longridge lost early wickets before skipper Wilkinson top-scored with 57 in their 213-7.