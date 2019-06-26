Longridge slip to defeat against Leyland in Northern League clash

Longridge suffered a 105-run defeat to Leyland on Saturday in the Northern League.

The result lifted the visitors to the top of the table on a day when there was plenty of change in the upper order.

It was Leyland who won the toss and elected first use of the Newsham Memorial Ground wicket – a decision which was to prove key.

Their opening pair Henry Thompson and Karl Cross did much of the damage, scoring the bulk of the runs.

Thompson hit an unbeaten century – 108 – Cross putting 41 on the scoreboard.

Only one other Leyland batsman made it into double figures.

Thompson was to carry his bat as Leyland posted 191-9 in their 50 overs.

He faced 156 balls for his ton, hitting 14 boundaries.

Cross’ 41 came off 42 balls before he was removed by the bowling of Ian Simpson, caught by Nick Wilkinson.

Simpson had a decent time with the ball, finishing with figures of 5-42 from 16 overs.

Daniel Wilson weighed in with 3-42.

In reply, Longridge were bowled out for 86 with two balls of the 28th over to go.

Lachlan Bangs top scored with a knock of 30, hitting a six and four fours.

Only John Simpson (17) and James Whitehead (10) joined Bangs in double figures though, with Leyland’s attack getting on top.

Nathan McDonnell and Cross claimed four wickets apiece.

On Saturday, Longridge face Blackpool at Stanley Park.