Longridge CC’s bowlers capitalise on Blackpool CC’s dramatic collapse

Longridge’s bowlers were the heroes as they claimed a narrow four-run win at Blackpool in Saturday’s Northern League meeting.

Having batted first and made 186-9, Longridge looked on course for defeat when their hosts reached 141-2 in reply.

However, they lost their last eight wickets for 41 runs and were dismissed for 182 with two balls remaining.

Having chosen to bat first, Longridge shrugged off the early loss of Dan Wilkinson Jnr (2) with John Simpson and James Whitehead among the runs.

Simpson top-scored for Longridge with 57 and Whitehead added 31 but the Longridge lower order lost wickets at regular intervals.

Tom Howarth and Ian Simpson chipped in with quickfire knocks of 17 and 13 respectively as the Blackpool attack kept pegging them back.

South African George Linde, filling in as Blackpool’s sub-professional in the absence of Lahiru Madushanka, led their attack with figures of 3-41.

Matt Grindley claimed 2-50 and Matt Siddall 2-46 in giving Blackpool an attainable target to chase down.

Although Jon Millward saw off Matthew Houston (1) early on in the Blackpool reply, they looked well set for victory when Sam Dutton and Ciaron Johnson added 109 for the second wicket.

That ended when Dutton departed for 60, the first of four wickets for Daniel Wilson, to leave Blackpool 115-2.

Linde (6) was next to go, again falling victim to Wilson, to leave Blackpool 141-3 but that was the cue for a major collapse.

Josh Boyne (8) became Wilson’s third wicket before Ian Simpson took the next three to fall.

Craig Brown (1), Andy Furniss (4) and Ben Howarth (1) all fell but the game was still in Blackpool’s hands with their reply on 172-7.

Nine runs later and Wilson struck again with the wicket of Grindley (5) before Simpson took the final over.

That saw him dismiss Paul Danson (0) before Luke Platt ran out Siddall (0) to claim the unlikeliest of victories.

It meant Johnson was left high and dry on 88 not out as Wilson took 4-39 and Simpson 4-53 to give Longridge 15 points.