Longridge CC’s batters fall short in Fleetwood run chase

Longridge’s bright recent run ended with a 45-run defeat against Fleetwood on Saturday.

Having won their last two matches, Nick Wilkinson’s players lost against a Fleetwood side who are second in the table, one point behind leaders Netherfield.

Fleetwood won the toss, chose to bat first and reached 174-9 from their 50 overs.

Openers Rana Singh (18) and James Gregson (18) gave them a solid enough start before Neels Bergh (6) and Declan Clerkin (10) departed cheaply.

However, that brought together Keegan Armstrong and Adam Sharrocks, whose innings were to play a pivotal part in the Fleetwood total.

Armstrong ended undefeated on 63 while Fleetwood skipper Sharrocks also made a half-century with 52.

He fell to Ian Simpson, who was celebrating two balls later after dismissing Zack Coultas and Alex Ryder to claim a hat-trick.

That meant he finished with figures of 3-27, while Daniel Wilson claimed 3-43 and Jon Millward 1-35.

In reply, Longridge paid the price for seeing too many of their batsmen make a start without turning it into a more substantial score.

Opener Dan Wilkinson top-scored with 35 before being run out, one of six players making it into double figures.

Fellow opener John Simpson was out for 19, Luke Platt made 14, Lachlan Bangs 24, Tom Howarth 11 and Simpson 14.

The Longridge batsmen, however, could not get away from the Fleetwood attack.

Ryder led the way with 4-28 from 10-and-a-half overs, while Bergh claimed 3-26 and Clerkin 2-30.