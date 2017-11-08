Town boss Ashcroft anticipates a tough day

Longridge Town return to action this weekend with manager Lee Ashcroft expecting a tough time against Coppull United.

The defending West Lancashire League Premier Division champions have only played once in the last seven weeks due to a number of postponements.

Those call-offs have left Ashcroft and his squad playing catch-up.

They lie eighth in the table with only eight games gone, nearly half the number of matches played by the leaders, Blackpool Wren Rovers.

“Touch wood, we could have some game time to play on Saturday,” the manager said.

“If you look at the league table, then we have five or six games in hand on the teams up there.

“Normally, at this time of year, you don’t have that because everyone has usually played the same number of games going into the autumn and winter periods.

“I’ve never known a situation like ours in 12 or 13 years of management.

“We’re at the stage where, last week, we had an 11 versus 11 match in training against the reserves because they have been affected by postponements as well.

“It was something different and it proved to be a good hour for both sets of players.”

All being well, Town make their return on Saturday (2pm) against a Coppull side with something to prove.

Their hosts go into the game smarting after an 8-3 home loss against Garstang last time out.

“They are a decent side who are always there and thereabouts,” Ashcroft said of Coppull.

“They had a bad result last Saturday and I’m sure that they will be wanting to put that right.

“When you get a result like that you always want to put it right straight away and it’s usually the case you do.

“Our lads will have to bear that in mind because Coppull have signed some good players and it’s going to be a really tough game.”