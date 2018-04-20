Match report: Longridge Town 2 Turton 0

Two goals in the last half-hour gave Town three points in midweek.

With this match having been moved to Fulwood Amateurs, second-half goals from Joe Melling and Mitch Newsham proved enough for Lee Ashcroft’s players against 10 men.

Turton had seen a man sent off 20 minutes into the game following a foul on Joe Melling after Town had started sluggishly.

Newsham had been denied when he went through one-on-one with the Turton keeper, six minutes before the red card.

Once Turton were down to 10 men, Town saw Tom Ince hit the bar with a 25-yard free-kick and Joe Melling’s header well saved.

However, the half came to an end with few chances as the scores were level at the break.

Longridge started the second half with much more urgency as substitute Alex Murphy made his return after a five-game absence with a thigh injury.

As a result, Town immediately looked more adventurous, passing quicker and more incisively.

They broke the deadlock on the hour when Joe Melling headed home from Ben Ashcroft’s ball into the box.

With Murphy running the game, George Melling saw his header go just over before Newsham’s free-kick missed the target by inches.

Knowing a second goal would surely kill the game, Town brought on Josh Gilmore for Joe Melling with 20 minutes left to add fresh impetus.

Two minutes later, the youngster made a powerful run and saw his cross found Newsham in the box.

The Town forward turned and shot low into the bottom corner from eight yards to give Longridge a 2-0 lead.

Turton kept going and forced Town keeper Lee Dovey into an excellent double save, pushing an effort onto the post before being first to the rebound.

That was that as Longridge claimed the three points to keep them third in the West Lancashire League Premier Division with five games left.