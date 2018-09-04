Match report: Longridge Town 1 Vauxhall Motors 3

Longridge Town exited The Buildbase FA Vase at the first hurdle as they lost 3-1 to Vauxhall Motors at the Mike Riding Ground.

Town started brightly with their captain for the day, Richie Allen, stooping low to head in Alex Murphy’s cross after just 34 seconds.

Unbeknown to the home supporters that was probably the highlight of the day as the game changed eight minutes later.

Allen went in for a block tackle, having overrun the ball, and was judged to have gone over the top by the referee.

Having consulted his assistant, the referee produced a red card for Allen and a yellow card for Danny Wilkinson for his part in a 20-man melee.

Town received three more yellows to the dismay of all present but defended well with keeper Lee Dovey untroubled.

That was until hesitation in the Town defence allowed Damaise Kiwanda to nip in and score the equaliser after 38 minutes.

It was going to be difficult for Town to play their normal game in the second half after being reduced to 10 men.

Vauxhall’s direct style began to wear down the home defence and Kiwanda added a second from a corner just after the hour mark.

Trailing 2-1, Longridge began to tire with the referee struggling to control the game and Jay Hart isolated up front for Town.

The ref produced a yellow card for diving by a visiting forward as the card count evened up a little, but the game had been spoiled as a contest earlier.

Matthew Carlin then wrapped up victory for Vauxhall with five minutes remaining as Town once more conceded from a corner.

Town are back in league action this weekend as they travel to Steeton.