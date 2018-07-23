Longridge Town to host PNE legends XI as they open their new stand

Longridge Town will open their new stand this weekend by hosting a PNE legends XI.

The North End side is set to feature Sean Gregan, Sean St Ledger, Neil Mellor and David Lucas among others.

Sean Gregan is set to play for a PNE legends XI at Longridge Town on Sunday

Sunday’s game (2pm) is part of a big summer in the club’s history.

Longridge have taken the step up to the North West Counties League Division One North after previously being in the West Lancs League.

They have built a 100-seat stand to meet the criteria needed to play in the higher league, while the pitch has been relaid at a cost of more than £60,000.

The ribbon-cutting of the new stand will be followed by the game between Longridge and the PNE legends.

Sean Gregan and Lee Ashcroft in their PNE days

They are managed by Lee Ashcroft, the former Preston striker, who himself might play on Sunday.

Longridge chairman Kevin Harrison said: “This is a huge period for the club and one we are very excited about.

“We won the West Lancs League two years ago and came third last season.

“It has been the aim for a while to get into the North West Counties League and we were successful this time.

“The criteria laid down to play in the league includes a 50-seater stand.

“We have gone for 100 seats because that would allow us to play at the level above.

“We’ve put a new pitch down which is of the highest standard. We’ve been getting three figure crowds and hopefully we can establish ourselves in the North West Counties.

“Longridge is a growing town, there is a lot of building going on and we want people in the area to know about what we are doing.

“We’ve done a drop of 3,000 leaflets to get the message out there.

“Sunday’s game is to help promote the club – it will be a mix between a friendly game, a fun day and the relaunch of the ground.

“Our sponsors are invited and we are hoping for a good turn out at the Mike Riding Ground.”