Longridge Town set to win pitch battle?

Longridge Town are hopeful they will finally return to action at the Mike Riding Ground on Saturday.

Lee Ashcroft’s players are due to host Burscough Richmond (2pm) in what should have been the third of five consecutive home matches.

However, last Saturday’s game against Euxton Villa, as well as the match with Thornton Cleveleys on December 30 were victims of the weather.

Speaking to the News as it went to press on Tuesday, Town secretary Dave Walker confirmed Saturday’s match should go ahead – provided the weather stays the same.

“We’ve been on it and we’re hopeful if we don’t get any heavy rain,” he said.

“We had a machine on it on Monday, starting to firm up the areas of the pitch.

“Put it this way, if we organised a pitch inspection for Tuesday afternoon then I doubt whether a referee would call it off.”

Putting the problems with their playing surface into context, Town have only played three home league games this season – all in August.

As well as the recent Euxton and Thornton games, matches against Fulwood Amateurs and Hesketh Bank – as well as October’s original meeting with Euxton – have also been postponed.

That has left last season’s West Lancashire League Premier Division champions with it all to do if they want to repeat last season’s success.

They are presently sixth in the table, 21 points behind the leaders, Blackpool Wren Rovers, with the small matter of seven games in hand.

It has left some to question just how Town have suffered so many postponements during the opening half of the season.

“The top surface has been very soft, especially down the middle areas,” Mr Walker explained.

“We’re looking at spending £20,000 on it at the end of the season by putting new drainage in.

“We’re also looking at taking off the top surface and putting in a surface with a few plastic particles as well.”