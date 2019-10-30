Longridge Town prepare for a key stage of the season

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft is gearing up for what he describes as a ‘make or break’ stage of the season.

Having had a free weekend after the postponement of their game at Runcorn Town, Ashcroft’s players are back in action tonight.

They welcome Northwich Victoria to the Mike Riding Ground for the first of five home games in a fortnight.

Thornaby are the visitors on Saturday in the FA Vase, followed by league games against 1874 Northwich and Ashton Athletic as well as a Macron Cup tie with Vauxhall Motors.

“It’s two weeks where we’ve got five home fixtures that will make or break our season,” Ashcroft said.

“We’ve already slipped to fifth in the division – but with games in hand – so we have two massive games against the Northwich teams and the Vase to come on Saturday as well.

“We’re on a good run in the Vase, and every time we knock a team out, we’re closer to the ultimate goal which is Wembley.

“That may be a pipe dream but we’re good at home and Thornaby are a good side so we’ll have to be at our best.

“The prize money you get from a good run can pay for your season so it’s important we put in a performance and that the people of Longridge get behind us.

“All of a sudden, you have a cup run and there’s a buzz about the place; you can do well in the league and it’s a good place to be.”

The free Saturday at least offered a chance for Town’s walking wounded to recover.

“Troy (Carsley) and Conor (Linighan) have both trained in the last two sessions and done well,” Ashcroft said.

“Both are champing at the bit to get back in the side but Wednesday will probably be too early for Fin (Sinclair-Smith).”