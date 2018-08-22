Longridge Town players reap the rewards of hard work

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft was delighted after watching his side beat Prestwich Heys 5-1 last weekend.

Paul Turner scored twice in the first half with Richie Allen, Joe Melling and Danny Wilkinson on target after the break.

Ashcroft believed his players are showing the benefits of their hard work going into further home games against Bacup Borough on Wednesday and Shelley on Saturday.

“I thought we were brilliant, and the pleasing thing was that the lads went out there and did everything I asked of them and they got their rewards,” he said.

“It was a good test. Prestwich finished third last season and scored 124 goals, they will certainly be up there.

“I went to watch them last Tuesday and I knew that they were a decent side and they play good football, but I’m sure they weren’t expecting a performance like that from a team that has just been promoted from a lower league.

“There’s going to be harder games to come, we’ll keep our feet on the ground but we’ve started OK and long may it continue.”

Just as impressive as the victory was the turnout at the Mike Riding Ground.

A crowd of 211 turned up to watch Ashcroft’s men and the manager hopes they will continue to turn out in such numbers.

He said: “The supporters were fantastic again. We had the best crowd in the league, and in the league above there were only one or two attendances bigger so we’re doing something right.

“The lads can’t believe the support we are getting and it makes such a difference.

“They all look forward to home games and we hope we are providing value for money with some entertaining football.

“The plea to the Longridge people seems to have worked and hopefully, on Wednesday night, there will be some more new faces because one thing we do well is entertain.”