Longridge Town hope to return on the road

Longridge Town hope to play their first league game in three weeks when they travel to Whitehaven on Saturday.

Lee Ashcroft’s players have been kicking their heels since drawing 2-2 against Southport Hesketh on September 23.

In the intervening period, the defending West Lancashire League Premier Division champions have seen matches against Euxton Villa and Vickerstown fall foul of the weather.

If Town thought they were playing catch-up beforehand, then those postponements have added to their fixture backlog even at this early stage of the season.

They have played the fewest games of any club in the division, having only featured on seven occasions so far.

Five wins and two draws from those matches are still good enough to leave them fifth in the table, 11 points behind last season’s title rivals, Blackpool Wren Rovers, albeit with the small matter of five games in hand on the present table-toppers.

They may be confident of making it eight games unbeaten on Saturday as Whitehaven, who are 11th in the table with 11 points, have lost four of their seven home matches this season.

With the game anticipated to be Town’s first league game in four weeks, the club has organised a 34-seater coach for Saturday’s trip to Cumbria.

Any supporters wishing to travel with the team should contact club secretary Dave Walker on 07710 514767.

There are a limited number of seats available so bookings will be on a first come first served basis with a price of £5.

The coach will leave the Mike Riding Ground at 10am on Saturday morning and return by 9pm that evening.

Once Saturday’s game is out of the way, Ashcroft’s players are due another away day to finish the month.

Second-bottom side Haslingden St Marys will be their destination on Saturday, October 28.