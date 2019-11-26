Longridge Town get set for two key away games

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft wants the same again from his players as they prepare for two big away games this week.

Town travelled to Bootle in the Hallmark Security League Premier Division as the News went to press on Tuesday evening.

That match, which saw second-placed Town at their sixth-placed hosts, is the warm-up for another notable outing on Saturday.

That is when Ashcroft’s players make the trip to Congleton Town for their FA Vase third round tie.

They have already enjoyed success at Congleton this season, winning 3-1 when the sides met in the league during August.

Town’s success in the early stages of the season has been built on their performances at home.

They have a perfect record at the Mike Riding Ground so far this season, having won all five of their home matches with victories against Charnock Richard, Rylands, Northwich Victoria, 1874 Northwich and Padiham last weekend.

Their results on the road have been just as impressive with five further victories, seeing off Avro, Congleton, Hanley Town, Barnoldswick Town and Skelmersdale United.

It means that, a dozen games into the season, Town are four points behind 1874 Northwich.

That progress has been accompanied by an increase in attendances at Town’s home games this season.

“There was a decent crowd in again which is always pleasing,” Ashcroft said after last weekend’s win over Padiham.

“It’s important we try and stay where we are. If we can be consistent at home and got the odd result away from home, hopefully we can stay in and around the top four.”