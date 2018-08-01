Longridge Town get set for their new adventure

Longridge Town start their North West Counties League Division One North campaign with a home clash against AFC Liverpool on Saturday.

It will be an historic day for Town who are playing at this level for the first time after stepping up from the West Lancashire League.

AFC Liverpool’s visit to the Mike Riding Ground forms part of a busy first month of the season.

Town play seven matches in August, with a trip to Daisy Mill coming up on Monday.

Longridge manager Lee Ashcroft is excited about the challenges which sits ahead for his side.

And he is confident that Town have what it takes to compete well.

Ashcroft said: “I’ve brought in seven or eight players who all have experience of this league and that is important.

“We’ve done ever so well in pre-season and hopefully we can go on to have a really good season.

“If we can start the season well, that will give us the base to build on.

“It will be tough because there are a few teams who are spending money.

“Avro, Prestwich Heys, Holker Old Boys and Carlisle City will be strong.”

The new signings made by Ashcroft include Jay Hart, Stu Vasey, Jordan Tucker and Michael Morrison.

Hart has been a regular goalscorer down the years for Clitheroe, Colne, Padium, Northwich and Ramsbottom.

Ashcroft said: “It is great to get Jay in, he’s a great lad and a very good footballer.

“He’s a big character in the dressing room and we need players like that around us.

“Throughout his career Jay has scored a lot of goals and if he has a good season here, it will mean we are doing well.

“He’s scored plenty of goals in pre-season and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Several of last season’s team have signed up again.

Longridge’s final friendly of the summer saw them beat a PNE legends XI, Sunday’s game seeing the club open their new stand.

Ex-PNE and Liverpool striker Neil Mellor officially opened the stand together with Town chairman Kevin Harrison.