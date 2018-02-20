Longridge Town boss takes the positives

Longridge Town manager Lee Ashcroft was keen to take the positives from Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Burscough Richmond.

Having gone behind to Jack Golding’s early strike at the weekend, they claimed a point thanks to Adam Stammers’ second-half goal.

It leaves the defending West Lancashire League Premier Division champions seventh in the table but only five points adrift of third place.

“Another frustrating day really,” Ashcroft told Town’s website come full-time on Saturday.

“We’ve had enough chances to win it, but were poor in the first half and it could’ve been worse if Lee (Dovey) hadn’t saved the penalty.

“However, I was delighted to be able to bring Jack (Hamilton) on.

“He’s been doing well for the reserves and I’d no qualms about putting him out there.

“It was great to have Murph (Alex Murphy) back as well and I thought Danny Wilkinson was class again so, considering we had seven regulars missing, it wasn’t a disaster.

“Days like today show the benefit of having a reserve side.

“I’ve also had Ryan Fletcher, who’s just 18, on the bench today and we’ve had Henry (Harrison) involved a couple of times this season as well.

“It’s important that youngsters coming to the club, particularly local lads, see it as an opportunity to learn, experience good coaching and realise that if they work hard, they will get their opportunity.”

Saturday sees Town scheduled to meet Whitehaven at the Mike Riding Ground, weather permitting, with a 3pm kick-off sheduled.