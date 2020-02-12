Longridge Town boss praises players following FA Vase exit

Lee Ashcroft told his Longridge Town players they had nothing to be ashamed of following their FA Vase defeat at the weekend.

Town’s campaign ended at the fifth round stage as they went down 1-0 against Hebburn Town at the Mike Riding Ground.

A record crowd of 692 saw the visitors reach the quarter-final by way of Robbie Spence’s goal five minutes from the end of extra time.

Though Ashcroft pinpointed where they could have done better, he paid tribute to his players after they won six games to reach the last-16 stage.

“The most disappointing part is we haven’t played like we normally do in terms of in and around their box,” he said afterwards.

“To have 700 or so here today is first class. Sometimes you get beaten and the lads haven’t worked hard enough but I can’t knock them – they gave everything and we go again.”

Provided the weather does not intervene, Town are due to be back in action on Wednesday night.

They are scheduled to face Burscough in the fourth of five consecutive midweek matches as they play catch-up on their promotion rivals.

Saturday’s league results left Town sixth in the North West Counties League Premier Division table, six points behind third-placed Rylands but with three games in hand.

While Wednesday may be a game too far for some of those involved last weekend, those players who were cup-tied can return and ease the burden.

“We’re still in a fantastic position in the league and we have 14 cup finals to go,” Ashcroft said.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves, we have to dust ourselves down and go again on Wednesday.”