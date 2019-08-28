Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft lauds his in-form attackers

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft is delighted at his attacking options following the club’s impressive start to the new season.

Bank Holiday Monday’s 3-1 win at Hanley Town was their fourth victory in five league games this season.

They have also scored 13 goals in those five outings despite losing last season’s front three of Jay Hart, Richie Allen and Isaac Sinclair.

However, Paul Turner has already netted 10 goals, former Blackpool youngster Fin Sinclair-Smith has four to his name and Ashcroft has another option with Delial Brewster.

The 21-year-old former Liverpool and Everton youngster, who also counts Chesterfield, Stockport County, Chorley, Witton Albion and Southport among his former clubs, was a starter at the beginning of the season.

In recent weeks, he has been on the bench with Turner, Sinclair-Smith and Tom Ince all impressing.

“I’ve seen glimpses in training and you think he shouldn’t be here,” Ashcroft said of Brewster.

“He’s carried an ankle injury pre-season but the spark was back.

“He’s only 21; he will improve and he’s an exceptional talent.”

Town return to action on Wednesday evening when they meet Charnock Richard for the third time in a week.

Last Wednesday saw Town win their league meeting with Turner’s hat-trick giving them a 3-2 win.

Last Saturday, the two sides drew 1-1 in the FA Cup preliminary round with Turner again on target for Ashcroft’s side.

That set up a replay at the Mike Riding Ground (7.45pm) and whoever wins will be in unchartered territory as neither side has reached the first qualifying round before.

Inevitably, Turner’s form this season makes him stand out as Town’s key man going into Wednesday’s match.

“I’ve got a lot of time for the lads we’ve brought in,” Ashcroft said.

“I’d sat down with Paul in the summer and told him he was going to play this season.

“He’d been patient last season but he’s learned his trade and has brought it to the table.”