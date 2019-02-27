Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft gets set for tonight’s clash of the top two

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft maintains the Hallmark Security League’s First Division North title will not be won or lost tonight.

The Mike Riding Ground stages a match between first and second with Ashcroft’s table toppers welcoming second-placed Avro (7.45pm).

Town go into the game nine points clear at the top, albeit having played three games more than their visitors.

While victory would seem to put Town firmly in the driving seat, the manager is playing down the significance of the match in some respects.

“It’s as big as when we went to Blackpool Wren Rovers a couple of years ago to win the (West Lancashire) league,” Ashcroft said.

“I said before a ball was kicked that Avro will be the team that everyone else has to beat – but I didn’t think that we’d be where we are.

“However, the league isn’t going be won on Wednesday night or lost on Wednesday night because we have some very difficult games coming up and this is another one of those.

“We have to keep believing because there are still a lot of points available and we’ll just be trying to finish as high as we can.”

While Ashcroft is playing down the significance of the result, tonight is arguably the biggest game of his tenure as manager.

With that in mind, he is hoping the Longridge public turns out in force as they have done in increasing numbers this season.

The manager said: “It will be an entertaining game, there is no doubt about that.

“Hopefully we will get the numbers through the gate because that’s been the biggest improvement since I’ve been here.

“When I first took over, the attendances were around the 30 or 40 mark but now we’ve had crowds of around 200.

“We’re moving in the right direction and, hopefully, we will have another big crowd on Wednesday.”