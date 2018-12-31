Longridge Town boss is thrilled by their winning end to 2018

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft was happy to see his side get back to winning ways and end 2018 on a high after a 4-0 win against Cleator Moor Celtic.

A 15-minute first-half spell saw Jay Hart add two more to his tally for the season with Joe Melling and Richie Allen also getting on the scoresheet.

After the game, Ashcroft reflected on a busy schedule during the festive season and was glad to see his side turn it around after Boxing Day’s defeat to Garstang.

He said: “I must say Garstang did a job on us on Boxing Day, they were very good on the day.

“They’re a good side, we knew that before the game. One or two of us weren’t at the races but playing over the Christmas period gives you a chance to turn it round.

“We changed our formation and the lads took it on board and some of the football they played was brilliant.”

The game was also the first without former captain Michael Morrison after he left the club to rejoin Padiham as their assistant manager.

Striker Richie Allen was the one to take the armband.

As well as a new captain, Warren Beattie made his Town debut while youngster Isaac Sinclair made his first start for the club, with both players impressing fans and the manager alike.

He said: “I’ve told him (Allen) he’s on trial! He’s worn the armband with pride and he’s encouraged, which I want him to do and if he’s like that he’s a pleasure to manage.

“Warren has played for me at two clubs before and he did me a favour today because we were short at centre-half.

“He signed at the back end of the week and he had a great debut, he didn’t have a lot to do, didn’t give the ball away and he talked and encouraged the youngsters.

“I thought Isaac was sensational, he’s got the quickest feet in the west and he can only get better! It was a pleasing full debut for him and his dad (Trevor Sinclair) must have been proud.”

As well as praising his own side, Ashcroft was keen to praise the visitors.

“I thought their keeper was outstanding and he made five or six great saves,” he said.

“They’re a set of young lads and they kept going; their manager must be pleased with some of their performances.”