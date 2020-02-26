Longridge Town boss is ready for a key stage of the season

Longridge Town are back in action on Wednesday night for the first of what manager Lee Ashcroft is billing as 14 ‘cup finals’ in their promotion bid.

Having seen home games with Whitchurch Alport and Squires Gate called off in the last week, Town are due to host Gate again this evening.

Those postponements, along with earlier call-offs against Burscough and Bootle, mean it will be the first outing for Ashcroft’s players since their FA Vase exit to Hebburn Town on February 8.

Having been in the NWCFL Premier Division’s top three for much of the season, Town are now in sixth place with half-a-dozen points to make up on third-placed Bootle – but with two games in hand.

It looks a tough task on paper but Ashcroft has plenty of cause for optimism.

He said: “We have 14 cup finals to play, nine games at home and five away.

“Our record at home is fantastic even if we haven’t been as good of late.

“The lads are up for it because they know how important the last two months are.

“There’s no excuses, we have nine games at home where we know what we can do so we have to make sure we’re bang on it for the five away games.”

Home advantage is all well and good in theory provided Town can get their games played.

They have had pitch problems in the past but, barring one particular area, these seemed a thing of the past.

However, the recent wet weather has played havoc with the fixture list; not that Ashcroft is blaming the groundstaff.

He said: “We have a fantastic groundsman at our place.

“He does everything humanly possible to get games on and I don’t know how he does it sometimes.”