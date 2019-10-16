Longridge Town are handed a home tie in FA Vase second round

Longridge Town have been handed another home tie following Monday’s draw for the second round of the FA Vase.

Town will meet Northern League First Division side Thornaby in the next round, due to be played at the Mike Riding Ground on Saturday, November 2.

They booked their place at that stage following victory against Crook Town last weekend.

It was a victory that left manager Lee Ashcroft paying tribute to those who work behind the scenes after the abandonment of the match against Ashton Athletic last Wednesday.

“I came down after work yesterday and there were two or three down,” Ashcroft said.

“A few of us have been here since half past seven this morning as well.

“A lot of people don’t see the work that goes on behind the scenes; without those guys we wouldn’t have had a pitch to play on.”

The game with Ashton had been called off eight minutes into the second half last week with the visitors leading 3-1.

“It was the right decision,” Ashcroft said.

“I thought half-time would have been better; I walked across the pitch at half-time and it was like walking on water, you don’t want people getting injured.”

Town now have a chance to recharge their batteries in the absence of a game this weekend.

It offers some of their absentees a chance to recover from knocks before they return to action at Runcorn Town on October 26; a timely break for one player in particular.

Ashcroft said:“Young Fin (Sinclair-Smith) was out with a sore back.

“We don’t play for two weeks so it gives him chance to recover.”