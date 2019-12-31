Longridge Town add former Burnley youngster to their ranks

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft has added to his side’s attacking prowess with the signing of Ethan Kershaw.

The former Burnley youngster has joined the club from Barnoldswick Town on an 18-month contract.

Ashcroft has followed Kershaw’s progress for some time and has brought him in for the second half of this season as well as next year.

He also saw Kershaw’s potential earlier this season when Town defeated Barnoldswick in August’s FA Cup meeting.

Ashcroft told Town’s social media channels: “I’ve followed Ethan’s career path for the past 12-18 months.

“He’s my type of player, moves the ball quickly, he can see a pass and make things happen.

“He’s only 19 so it’s my job to make him a better player working with him week in week out.

“There were plenty of clubs interested in him so I’m delighted he’s come here.

“We have a good young side playing great football, he’ll suit our style perfectly.

“We have several lads tied down on contracts and Ethan has committed until the end of next season.”

Kershaw’s arrival helps to fill the gap created by the pre-Christmas departure of Finlay Sinclair-Smith to FC United of Manchester.

He was on the bench for Town’s trip to Padiham last Saturday which saw Ashcroft’s players beaten 2-0 after their Boxing Day game with Squires Gate was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

A goal in each half did the damage to Ashcroft’s men as they dropped to fourth place in the Hallmark Security League Premier Division table.

The opener came with half-time looming as Ben Ashton broke the deadlock in Padiham’s favour.

Then, just after the hour, Luke Noble wrapped up victory for the home side with their second goal.

Town are back in action on Saturday when they welcome Winsford United to the Mike Riding Ground (3pm).