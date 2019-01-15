Longridge Town 8 Daisy Hill 1: Leaders rack up the goals

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft hailed an excellent first-half performance from his players as they defeated Daisy Hill 8-1 in midweek.

They had led 5-0 at the break on the way to wrapping up another three points in the Hallmark Security League’s First Division North.

Jay Hart put Longridge 1-0 up on 14 minutes, with the striker doubling his tally 21 minutes into the first half before Tom Ince was put through by Richie Allen to make the score 3-0.

The captain then got himself on the scoresheet, heading the ball into the back of the net for 4-0, before Hart’s first-half hat-trick was completed on the stroke of half-time to make it five.

Just past the hour mark, Hart made a great run into the box and slotted the ball past the keeper for Town’s sixth of the game, before Daisy Hill scored their only goal of the game through Jack Iley 11 minutes later.

Allen got his second of the game to make it 7-1, breaking through the Daisy Hill defence and threading the ball into the back of the net.

A fantastic performance was rounded off in added time, with man of the match Hart finding his fifth moments before the final whistle.

After the game, Ashcroft was thrilled with his side’s performance.

He said: “We were brilliant in the first half, we played some really good stuff.

“We had some bright play and scored some good goals. I was absolutely delighted with the first-half performance, I know they got a bit tired in the second half.

“Fair play to Daisy Hill; they kept going, they’ve got some decent young lads who kept on until the final whistle.”

The manager was also full of praise for his three starting strikers, all of whom were on the scoresheet.

Ashcroft said: “Jay has played in a different position in the last two games; he’s been absolutely outstanding out there, he was bright, he’s a threat.

“Richie played like an old-fashioned number nine looking after the ball and Tom Ince is a clever player and will always pop up with goals.

“The three of them are on fire and long may that continue.

“If we can play like they have, especially in the first half from now until the end of the season then they’ll do alright.”