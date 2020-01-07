Longridge Town 5 Winsford United 3: New boy at the double to settle an eventful afternoon

Longridge Town claimed victory in their first game of the year when they recorded a 5-3 win against Winsford United last weekend.

Having been beaten at Padiham the week before, Lee Ashcroft’s players kept the pressure on the Hallmark Security League Premier Division’s top three with victory in an eventful game.

It was the visitors to the Mike Riding Ground who opened the scoring in only the second minute with Sam Madeley finding the net.

However, in a sign of things to come, Longridge levelled the scores within a minute when their latest signing Ethan Kershaw put them back on level terms.

Chances continued to come at both ends with Town striking the woodwork before they pulled two goals clear in a five-minute spell before half-time.

They took the lead in the 32nd minute when Tom Ince made it 2-1 before Ben Fletcher took advantage of some indifferent defending from the visitors to make it 3-1 at half-time.

An entertaining game continued in the second half with Town scoring their fourth on 56 minutes through the prolific Paul Turner.

That three-goal advantage was to only last a minute, however, as Nathan Cotterell pulled a goal back within seconds.

Nevertheless, a crazy period was capped another minute later when Kershaw scored his second goal of the afternoon to make it 5-2 in Longridge’s favour after 58 minutes.

To their credit, Winsford refused to lie down and set up an interesting final 20 minutes when Madeley scored his second goal of the game.

That was near as they got to Longridge, however, as they were able to see out the remaining time.