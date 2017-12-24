Longridge boss praises players’ recovery

Longridge Town manager Lee Ashcroft hailed his players’ power of recovery after Saturday’s 1-0 win against Fulwood Amateurs.

Tutu Chilufya’s second-half goal was enough to earn three points and banish the memories of defeat against Blackpool Wren Rovers seven days earlier.

It sets them up nicely for Saturday’s home game against Thornton Cleveleys (2pm) as Town look to end the year on a high.

“We’ve played worse than that, and won, but we’ve often played better than than and not got what we’ve deserved,” Ashcroft said.

“We were gutted last week not to get at least a point, and this is a difficult month for us, so to win was vital.”

“One thing I will say about this bunch of young players is that there is never a problem getting them up for it.

“This game is always a great fixture and I’m delighted for the lads that they’ve got the reward that their efforts deserved.”

With the first half devoid of much incident, the crowd was left to dwell on matches from years gone by as it looked like this one would not last long in the memory.

The only goal came 10 minutes into the second half as Chilufya worked the ball onto his right foot before hammering a powerful shot home from 12 yards.

It was a brilliant finish from the confident forward for his second goal in as many games.

Any response from Fulwood was shortlived as Longridge looked for a second to kill the game.

It almost came as Ash Ball took a great first touch before seeing his 20-yard shot beat the keeper, only to rebound off the bar.

Chris Ward and Adam Stammers were brought on to give Town fresh legs and the latter almost made the game safe with an effort narrowly off target.

As the whistle went for full-time, neither side could say they had played to their full ability but– as is always the case – both could say they had given it their all.