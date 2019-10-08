Litherland REMYCA 0 Longridge Town 5: Lee Ashcroft’s players take over at the top

Longridge Town moved top of the NWCFL Premier Division with a 5-0 win at Litherland REMYCA.

Paul Turner, George Thomason, Scott Harries and a brace from captain Tom Ince got the job done for Lee Ashcroft’s side in a dominant showing.

Town began quickly and saw their efforts rewarded as Turner opened the scoring with just nine minutes played.

Having already gone close in the opening stages, Turner benefited from some good play by Finlay Sinclair-Smith who broke through the home defence before teeing up Turner for his 21st of the season.

Town grabbed a second on the half-hour mark as Thomason controlled a ball into the penalty area before keeping his cool to double the lead.

That goal only highlighting the dominance Town had exerted in the game with Sinclair-Smith, Ben Fletcher and Dan Birch all having gone close prior to Thomason’s strike.

Prior to the interval, captain Ince got in on the fun with the pick of the goals as he lashed in from 25 yards to give them a 3-0 lead heading into the break.

Four minutes after half-time and Ashcroft’s men continued to underline their superiority, as Ince added his second.

With the game getting away from Litherland, the home side’s task got even harder after the hour mark as Lewis Codling was given his marching orders.

The Litherland midfielder was sent on his way following a rash challenge on Thomason in front of the dugouts, leaving the referee with no choice but to brandish the home side’s midfielder a red card.

Already up against it, Town made their man advantage count late on as Harries completed the scoring.

Substitute Elliott Pond was fouled on the edge of the box with John-Jo Morris’ free-kick parried into the path of Harries, who completed the scoring.