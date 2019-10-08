Lee Ashcroft wants Longridge Town’s defence to stay strong

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft was pleased by their display at both ends of the pitch in their win against Litherland REMYCA on Saturday.

Town’s 5-0 win saw them go top of the Hallmark Security League Premier Division with seven victories in their first nine outings.

Paul Turner, George Thomason, Tom Ince (2) and Scott Harries all found the net.

Ashcroft said: “Litherland kept going to the end but we were a little bit too good for them.

“We’re playing against teams who will test us but we have upped our game.

“We lost 80 goals from last season but, for the first time in 28 games, we’ve kept a clean sheet. It’s important we do because we have conceded some silly goals.

It backed up their midweek victory against the former league leaders, Rylands, which Ashcroft believed was a more impressive win.

“Wednesday’s game was probably our best performance since I’ve been manager,” he admitted.

“We were brilliant from minute one to 90 against a very good side but it wouldn’t have counted for anything if we hadn’t got a result today.”