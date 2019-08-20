Congleton Town 1 Longridge Town 3: Fast start gives Lee Ashcroft’s players three points

Longridge Town made it two wins from their opening three games of the season with victory at Congleton Town on Saturday.

Lee Ashcroft’s players claimed three points thanks to a 3-1 victory in a game where it didn’t pay to miss the opening quarter-hour.

All four goals arrived in the opening 16 minutes as Town made it back-to-back victories following their FA Cup success against Barnoldswick Town.

It took them 10 minutes to open the scoring, courtesy of former Blackpool youngster Finlay Sinclair-Smith.

The lead, however, was to only last three minutes as John Main pulled the home side back on level terms.

Any joy that Congleton took from drawing level quickly evaporated as Longridge retook the lead two minutes later.

Again, it was Sinclair-Smith on target as he scored his second of the afternoon to make it 2-1.

Then, a minute later, Paul Turner maintained his excellent start to the season by finding the net again to extend Longridge’s lead and make it 3-1.

After a frenetic opening 16 minutes, Town were able to play out the remaining hour-and-a-quarter without any further incident to claim three points and move into the top six.

Ashcroft said: “In the first three games we’d played, we’d gone a goal behind but it was our turn to score early doors.

“OK, they got back into the game but we scored two goals and some of our play was breathtaking.

“To be fair to them, they are a joy to manage; they are all together and tuned in, they are listening to what we want and they are hungry to learn.

“We couldn’t have asked for a harder start but the lads have done really well.”