Charnock Richard 1 Longridge Town1: Honours even in FA Cup meeting

Longridge Town and Charnock Richard set up a third meeting in a week after drawing 1-1 in Saturday’s FA Cup preliminary round tie.

Longridge had gone into the game looking to complete the double over their hosts after winning the league game held 72 hours earlier.

Town shaded the early minutes of the game with plenty of possession and some neat passing but the home defence looked far more secure than on the previous Wednesday.

Charnock saw Carl Grimshaw’s cross go just behind Oliver Oxley, while at the other end, Paul Turner flashed a shot across goal from a narrow angle.

Turner, who had scored a hat-trick in the league game, came close to opening the scoring on 16 minutes but was thwarted by Charnock keeper Ben Ascroft.

Oxley saw an effort blocked and George Thomason shot off target for Longridge before it was Charnock who finally opened the scoring on the half-hour.

Spencer Bibby advanced before finding Oxley, whose cross was converted by Grimshaw.

Ross O’Farrell saw a shot deflected wide, Grimshaw fired off target and Longridge keeper Lee Dovey did well to thwart Matt Davison as they trailed at half-time.

Dovey was again called into action four minutes into the second half, this time keeping out Oxley’s effort, before the keeper then denied subsequent efforts from Grimshaw and Davison.

At the other end, Turner scooped the ball over after being found by Tom Ince, though Dan Birch also failed to test the keeper from close range with the hour mark approaching.

However, Lee Ashcroft’s players pulled themselves level on 63 minutes.

Turner, at last, got free down the inside left channel, and although Ryan Schofield chased back to confront him, Turner cut back across the defender and his shot beat Ascroft.

Both teams went all out for a winning goal with Oxley firing over the bar and Ascroft dealing with a header from Birch.

It was Charnock who came closest to snatching victory when Lewis Haydock found Grimshaw but he saw his powerful effort rebound off the angle of the goal.

It means the two teams will replay at the Mike Riding Ground on Wednesday (7.45pm).