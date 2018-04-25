COMPETITION: Get your running shoes at the ready!

Runners will once again descend on the streets of Preston this September for the city’s 10k race – and you have the chance to grab yourself a free entry.

Organisers Sports Tours International, who also run the Manchester and Salford 10km runs, saved the race from folding earlier this year, renaming it the ‘City of Preston 10k’ with a logo including the Preston lamb and flag.

And the company have kindly given six Lancashire Post readers a chance to enter the race for free.

Kevin Harmer from Sports Tours International said: "Sports Tours International are delighted to be bringing the race back to the city later in 2018 and the feedback from everyone we speak to is very positive.

"From runners themselves, to local businesses and charities – everybody knows the race, they know how important to the city it is and we are looking to enhance that experience even more so this September 30."

To enter the competition to win a ticket, email the Post with your name, telephone number, address, and why you think the free entry should be given to you.

All winners will then be randomly drawn out of a hat and informed in due course. Competition entries must be received before midnight on Thursday, May 3.

Tell us your reasons for running the race at lep.newsdesk@lep.co.uk