Charity gallop round Garstang raises £1,000 for charity

Road runners created a charity win at this year’s bumper Garstang Gallop.

The weekend event raised more than £1,000 for Crohn’s and Colitis UK and saw 175 competitors, an almost record entry, race past the finishing post.

Commemorative medals for this year's Garstang Gallop participants (photo: Mark Ritson)

Delighted Garstang Running Club Chairman Tony Pritchard said: “We had one of the biggest fields in the history of the race,”

The annual event, held on Sunday, started opposite the Royal Oak pub, along Dimples Lane to Barnacre and Gubberford Bridge before returning to the finish line at Garstang Sports Club.

Tony said the Club had hosted “a very successful Garstang Gallop” with a seven mile route “picturesque, albeit hilly” in parts.

The race was won by Philip Marsden of Red Rose Runners in 41m 15s, Graham Askew of Bingley Harriers was second 41:25 and James Askew, also of Bingley Harriers, was third in 42:00. Emily Japps, of Blackpool and Wyre Athletics Club was the first female home in 43:16. coming fifth overall.

Second female was Sophie Pilkington, of Red Rose Runners, in 49:20 and third was Lauren Gora, of Lancaster and Morecambe Athletics Club, in 50:50.

The field included 11 members of Garstang Running . Ian Parker was 27th in 48:13; Jayne Perry was 39thin 50:54; Alex Kerry was 41st in 51:25; Chris Maiden was 46th in 52:15; Mark Dobson was 50th in 57:45; Graham Openshaw was 106th in 60:35; Andrew Burrell was 114th in 62:20; Michael Peall was 120th in 63:31; Craig Samson was 130th in 65:16; Jane Openshaw was 148th in 69:15; Sharon Hartley was 166th in 77:28.

Karen Simpson, of Garstang Running Club, accompanied the final two runners around the course, helping them both achieve personal best times over the distance. Karen finished 175th in 87:05.