Tribute to Vera and Dad’s Army celebrate the songs of wartime

Theatregoers can enjoy the songs which kept our spirits high during the Second World War.

‘A Salute to the 1940’s – Dads Army Variety Show’ comes to Fleetwood’s Marine Hall on April 14.

Lorrie Brown (pictured) will portray forces favourite Vera Lynn alongside tributes to the biggest stars of the 40s including, Gracie Fields, Frank Sinatra, Flanagan and Allen.

George Formby is also returning portrayed by Colin Bourdiec.

In between the acts, there will be short sketches featuring the characters from Dads Army.

Colin portrays Capt Mainwaring and the squad get a fabulous reception as they march through the theatre at the beginning of the show.

Promoter Gary Birtles said: “During last years show we collected for Dame Vera’s charity, the ‘Dame Vera Lynn Childrens Charity’ and at the end of the tour we had collected an amazing sum of over £7500.

“This is thanks to all of our very generous audiences, including the Marine Hall. We also recorded personal messages to Dame Vera from her fans in the audience and she was very touched by them.”